Melrose Place: 1990s Cast to Reunite Online Tonight for Charity

Get ready to see the gang from Melrose Place together again. The cast of the 1990s series, which was a spin-off of Beverly Hills, 90210, will reunite for charity. Their event will be available later today. Per Deadline, Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga will get together to raise money for The Actors Fund via Stars in the House.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley are hosting this event, as they have hosted the other cast reunions in recent weeks. Seth said the following about the cast reunions:

“Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world. We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals – all for The Actors Fund.”

What do you think? Will you watch the reunion of the cast of Melrose Place?