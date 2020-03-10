Vulture Watch

How will Carrie’s story end? Has the Homeland TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Homeland, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Homeland TV show stars Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Maury Sterling, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin, Nimrat Kaur, and Numan Acar. The series revolves around the ups and downs of Carrie Mathison (Danes), a Central Intelligence Agency officer with bipolar disorder. As the eighth season begins, Carrie is recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured and that’s a problem for Saul (Patinkin). He’s now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s administration is to end the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies — and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé Carrie can provide.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Homeland averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 708,000 viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 59% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership. Find out how Homeland stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Homeland is ending so there won’t be a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Showtime will cancel or renew Homeland for season nine. It’s already been announced that season eight is the end. Could the show be revived at some point? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Homeland cancellation or renewal news.



