Castle Rock: Cancelled, No Season Three for Hulu’s Stephen King Series

The mystery of Castle Rock won’t continue into a third season. Hulu has cancelled the Stephen King-inspired TV show after two years and 20 episodes.

Based on King’s writings, the horror drama series is set in the “Stephen King multiverse” and unfolds within a few square miles of the Maine woodland. The season two cast includes Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan, and Tim Robbins.

According to Deadline, the decision to cancel Castle Rock was made awhile ago. Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, has begun focusing on making shows for HBO Max. Unfortunately for fans of this series, the streaming service has no plans to pick up Castle Rock for a third season.

