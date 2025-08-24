Doc: Season Two Trailer Released for FOX Medical Drama Series

Doc returns to FOX next month, and viewers are getting their first look at season two of the medical drama. The network has released a trailer teasing what is ahead for the series.

Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon-Michael Ecker, and Anya Banerjee star in the series, which follows what happens after a doctor wakes up with no memory of the last eight years of her life after a severe head trauma.

FOX shared the following about season two:

“Inspired by a true story and based on the hit eponymous Italian drama series, Doc begins its second season of the life-affirming medical drama following the heartbreak and victories of hard-charging, brilliant physician DR. AMY LARSEN (Emmy nominee Molly Parker, House of Cards) as she rebuilds her life after a car crash erased eight years of her memory. This season, Amy will continue to confront hard truths about her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know. Determined to get her memory back and piece together who she really is, Amy’s goal is to become the doctor she used to be in those missing years and to eventually, once again, be Chief of Internal Medicine. In the interim, her ex-husband/Westside Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, DR. MICHAEL HAMDA (Omar Metwally) fills the position with Amy’s former mentor and friend DR. JOAN RIDLEY (Felicity Huffman), whose motives and priorities remain hidden, just as long as Amy still can’t recall Joan’s life-changing secret. Amy’s best friend and colleague, DR. GINA WALKER (Amirah Vann), is weary of Joan’s motives and continues to be a beacon of support for those around her, while finally learning to put on her own oxygen mask first. While re-learning eight years of medical advancements is complicated, it pales in comparison to learning to navigate her new/old/current romantic entanglements. Amy continues to fight her feelings and let Michael go, especially now with the birth of his son with his new wife, bringing up emotions for both Amy and their daughter KATIE HAMDA (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim). Amy’s on-again, off-again relationship with Chief Resident DR. JAKE HELLER (Jon Ecker) is a bit more delicate as he struggles to protect his heart from her this time around. However, DR. SONYA MAITRA (Anya Banerjee) would only be too glad to pick up the pieces, navigating the balance between her feelings for Jake and her complicated resentment towards Amy. The second season of Doc begins as Amy’s past comes back to haunt her when a desperate father sacrifices everything to secure his daughter’s heart transplant. Chaos and confusion reverberate through the hallways of Westside Medical when a subsequent high stakes emergency leaves a doctor’s life in the balance. Doc is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg serve as showrunners and executive producers. Erwin Stoff and Judith McCreary also serve as executive producers. Doc is based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company.”

The trailer for season two of Doc is below. The series returns on September 23rd.

