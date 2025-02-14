The Masked Singer: Season 13 Ratings (Spring 2025)

Though this FOX series has been on the air for several years, and two cycles air each TV season, The Masked Singer has been one of the network’s highest-rated shows. Will that streak continue? Will The Masked Singer be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 13, the costumed characters include Ant, Bat, Boogie Woogie, Cherry Blossom, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, Griffin, Honey Pot, Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, Paparazzo, Pearl, Space Ranger, Stud Muffin, and Yorkie. They’ll participate in themed episodes, focusing on The Grand Ole Opry, Boy Band Night, Decades, Rat Pack, Gods, Carnival Night, the film franchises Shrek and Ghostbusters, and Soundtrack Of My Life.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 11 of The Masked Singer, which aired in Spring 2024 on FOX, averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.19 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 14, 2025, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season?