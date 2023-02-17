The Masked Singer: Season 10 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

More surprise reveals are on the way. Has The Masked Singer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Masked Singer, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A mystery singing competition series airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season nine, the costumed characters will take part in themed episodes including Opening Night, ABBA, New York, DC Superhero, Sesame Street, 80s Night, Country, Movie Night, and Space. Guests this season include Damar Hamlin and Jennifer Nettles.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.71 million viewers. Compared to season seven (which aired in Spring 2022), that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 17, 2023, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Singer for season 10? While the series is no longer as big a hit for the network, it remains one of FOX’s highest-rated series. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.



