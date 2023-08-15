Chrisley Knows Best: Family Members to Star in New Reality Series Following USA Network Cancellation

The Chrisley family is returning to the small screen after the cancellation of Chrisley Knows Best. The popular USA Network show was dropped following the sentencing of parents Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The yet-to-be-titled new series will follow the Chrisley children — Chase, Savannah, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley — as well as “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, as they deal with their new reality.

USA Network revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Scout Productions announced today a new unscripted docuseries that will follow the Chrisley family’s much anticipated return to television. As one of the most recognizable reality show families, the new untitled series documents this pivotal next chapter for Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley. In the wake of the family’s legal troubles after Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison sentences, this next iteration for the family marks the continuation of their story after their historic TV run on reality juggernaut, Chrisley Knows Best. Developed by the Emmy-winning producers at Scout Productions (Queer Eye, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Legendary) the new series will show the Chrisley family as they truly are – just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever. “Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” shared Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer, Scout Productions. He added, “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.” “The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. They’re ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” remarked Savannah Chrisley. “We’re so happy to be back.” David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will executive produce the series which is currently in development.

The new reality series’s title and additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Chrisley family back on the small screen? Did you enjoy the original series?