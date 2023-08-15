Top Boy: Netflix Releases Trailer for Final Episodes of British Crime Drama Series

Top Boy is returning for its final season soon. Netflix has released a trailer for the final episodes of the British crime drama.

Starring Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Barry Keoghan, Brian Gleeson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi, the Netflix series follows two drug dealers (Walters and Robinson) and other black youths who are involved with drug dealing and gangs in London.

The Top Boy series debuted in the UK in 2011 and ran for two seasons, amassing eight episodes. A third season was proposed, but the show was ultimately cancelled by Channel 4.

Netflix revived the series in 2019 with members of the original cast and crew returning. The story follows some of the same characters and picks up six years after the original. A fourth season of Top Boy debuted in 2022 and the show’s fifth and final season (Neflix’s third) debuts on September 7th.

Check out the trailer for the series’ final season below.

