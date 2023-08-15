Match Me Abroad: Season Two Renewal for TLC Overseas Matchmaking Series

Match Me Abroad is returning for a second season. TLC has renewed the reality series, which follows international matchmakers as they try to help people from the US find their soulmates overseas.

The first season of 13 episodes debuted in May and finished earlier this month. The installments feature Czech Republic matchmaker Katarína Němcová in Prague, matchmaker Juan Manuel Niño from Columbia, and matchmaker Nina Kharoufeh of Morocco helping their American clients.

TLC revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

TLC was #1 in all of television on Sunday, August 6 among Women 25-54 and Women 18-49. Breakout freshman hit series Match Me Abroad earned a season high among Adults and Women 25-54, including a 1.13 L3 rating among Women 25-54 and a 0.84 L3 rating among Adults 25-54 for its season finale episode. Match Me Abroad was the #1 cable program in its time period at 10pm ET/PT for the entire season with key demos. The series, which premiered on Sunday, May 14, reached an audience of 16.4 million viewers across TLC, Max and discovery+. TLC has ordered a second season of Match Me Abroad. Across TLC’s social accounts, clips from Match Me Abroad have generated incredible engagement, totaling more than 48 million total video views. Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things MATCH ME ABROAD. Join the conversation using #MatchMeAbroad. Match Me Abroad is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

The premiere date for Match Me Abroad season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this TLC matchmaking series? Do you plan to check out season two?