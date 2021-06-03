I Am Jazz: Season Seven Renewal for TLC Reality Series

I Am Jazz is continuing to share the story of Jazz Jennings as she starts the next chapter of her life. Premiering in 2015, the reality series has been renewed for a seventh season by TLC. Production of the series’ seventh season will start this summer, and fans will see Jazz living with her family in South Florida.

Howard Lee, president of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said the following about the renewal, per Variety:

Alongside viewers and fans, we have watched Jazz grow into a beautiful, young woman and champion for transgender rights all over the world. Her advocacy and impact have made a significant mark in history, and we are honored to continue following her story in the next chapter of her life.

Jazz also shared her own message about sharing her life with viewers of I Am Jazz:

I’m always happy to share my story and help as many people as possible. Our goal is always to help people and to share a message of positivity, love and acceptance, and I think that we’re continuing to do that by sharing our story.

A premiere date for I Am Jazz has not been set yet.

What do you think? Are you a fan of I Am Jazz? Do you plan to watch season seven on TLC?