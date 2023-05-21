Manifest: Season Four; Netflix Releases Trailer and Poster for Final Episodes

New episodes of Manifest are coming to Netflix next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer and poster teasing the series’ final 10 installments.

The drama ran for three seasons and 42 episodes on NBC before being cancelled in 2021. The series performed very well on Netflix, so (after initially passing) the service revived Manifest for a fourth and final season of 20 episodes. The first half of season four was released in November.

Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran, the Manifest series follows the survivors of a plane disappearance who return mysteriously after five years. The passengers of Flight 828 now know that their return could mark the end of the world.

Netflix revealed more about the final ten episodes of the series in a press release.

In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.

Manifest season four returns on June 2. Check out the trailer and poster below.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this series end next month on Netflix?