Manifest: Season Four; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for First Part of Final Season (Watch)

Manifest fans finally received the news they have been waiting for on this year’s Manifest day. Netflix announced the premiere date for the first half of season four of the rescued series. The streamer picked up the series after NBC canceled it. There are 20 episodes planned for season four, with the first ten being released on November 4th.

Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards, the Netflix series follows the survivors of Flight 828 who return after a five-year absence.

Netflix’s head of drama, Jinny Howe, said the following about the series and whether season four will indeed be its final season, per Deadline:

“That is the plan currently, at least in terms of whether there will be a satisfying resolution going into the season. By the end of the season, we’ll deliver some answers that’s really, all the questions will be answered.”

The following was revealed about Manifest season four:

“Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Manifest below.

