Derry Girls: Season Three; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes of UK Teen Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Derry Girls TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Derry Girls is returning for its third and final season on Netflix next month. The streaming service announced the UK teen comedy series’ return on Twitter with new photos.

Starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn, the series follows four teenage friends living in Ireland during the 1970s. The series debuted on Netflix in the U.S. and on Channel 4 in the UK in 2018.

Check out the announcement from Netflix about the return of Derry Girls below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Derry Girls end on Netflix? Would you like to see this comedy return someday?

