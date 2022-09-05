Derry Girls: Season Three; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes of UK Teen Comedy Series

Derry Girls is returning for its third and final season on Netflix next month. The streaming service announced the UK teen comedy series’ return on Twitter with new photos.

Starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn, the series follows four teenage friends living in Ireland during the 1970s. The series debuted on Netflix in the U.S. and on Channel 4 in the UK in 2018.

Check out the announcement from Netflix about the return of Derry Girls below.

It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye… The final season of our beloved Derry Girls arrives October 7 on Netflix (outside The UK & Ireland). pic.twitter.com/GiaZ6Rm1yR — Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2022

