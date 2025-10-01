20/20: Season 48 Ratings

It would be hard to imagine primetime television without the 20/20 TV series. That being said, no show can last forever. Is there a scenario where this venerable series is cancelled or, is it sure to be renewed for a 49th season, regardless of the ratings? Stay tuned.

A primetime news series airing on the ABC television network, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Deborah Roberts. The long-form newsmagazine program, created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Episodes include character-driven true-crime mysteries, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 47 of 20/20 on ABC averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 1, 2025, 20/20 has not been cancelled or renewed for a 49th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the 20/20 TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 49th season?