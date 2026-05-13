20/20: Season 49; ABC News Series Renewed for 2026-27

Friday nights during the 2026-27 TV season will continue to feature ABC’s longest-running primetime program. The network has renewed the 20/20 series for its 49th season. It’s unclear when the current season will conclude but 26 installments have aired so far.

A primetime news series airing on the ABC television network, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Deborah Roberts. The long-form newsmagazine program, created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Episodes include character-driven true-crime mysteries, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

The 48th season of 20/20 averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.63 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season 47, that’s down by 4% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership.

The renewal was revealed by the network today. The new episodes will begin airing on Friday nights next fall. The premiere date is expected to be announced this summer.

What do you think? How long have you watched the 20/20 TV series? Are you glad this ABC series has been renewed for a 49th season?

