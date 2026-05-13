Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Seven Renewal Set for ABC Primetime Game Show

Get the Wheel ready for the 2026-27 TV season. ABC has renewed Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for a seventh season on the network. The show’s sixth season of 10 episodes finished airing in January.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White and is based on the popular daily syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. Celebrities try to win as much as $1 million in cash for their favorite charities.

Airing on Friday nights, the sixth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.93 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 20% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership.

The renewal was revealed by the network today. The new episodes will begin airing on Friday nights this fall. The premiere date is expected to be announced this summer.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Seacrest as lead host? Are you glad this series has been renewed for a seventh season on ABC?

