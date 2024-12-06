Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Five Ratings

Pat Sajack stepped down from hosting the regular version of Wheel of Fortune in Spring 2024, but he had already filmed the fifth season of this primetime version. Will Ryan Seacrest take over for a sixth season, or will the show end? Will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and based on the popular daily syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. Celebrities try to win as much as $1 million in cash for their favorite charities.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.24 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 6, 2024, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?