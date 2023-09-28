Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Five — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A primetime game show airing on the ABC television network, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the fourth season include Jared Allen, Joe Buck, Kim Fields, Brendan Hunt, Rashad Jennings, Penn Jillette, Kel Mitchell, Melissa Villaseñor, and Marcellus Wiley.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 28, 2023, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for season five? The regular syndicated version of this show remains very popular and will continue despite the departure of Sajak. I expect this primetime version to be renewed for a fifth season with Ryan Seacrest at the wheel and White on board. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune cancellation or renewal news.



