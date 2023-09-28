The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Seven Ratings



By the end of the seventh season, ABC will have aired more than 100 episodes of this incarnation of The $100,000 Pyramid TV show. Is that enough for the network to call it quits or will the show continue? Will The $100,000 Pyramid be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. Michael Strahan hosts this newest incarnation. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team then moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Seventh season celebrities include Jason Alexander, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Ash, Joel Kim Booster, Wayne Brady, Dan Bucatinsky, Fortune Feimster, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer, Tiffany Haddish, Oscar Nunez, and Rosie O’Donnell.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC (which was split between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 broadcast seasons) averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.24 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



