The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Lots of cash is up for grabs in the seventh season of ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid TV show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The $100,000 Pyramid is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh-season episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid here.

An ABC primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. Michael Strahan hosts this newest incarnation. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team then moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Seventh-season celebrities include Jason Alexander, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Ash, Joel Kim Booster, Wayne Brady, Dan Bucatinsky, Fortune Feimster, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer, Tiffany Haddish, Oscar Nunez, and Rosie O’Donnell.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think $100,000 Pyramid should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC?