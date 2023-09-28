Snake Oil: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will be duped in the first season of the Snake Oil TV show on FOX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Snake Oil is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Snake Oil here.

A FOX game show, the Snake Oil TV series is hosted by David Spade. In each episode, contestants are pitched unique (and often bizarre) products by entrepreneurs who are very convincing. Some of them are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money. Celebrity guests include Will Arnett, Christie Brinkley, Kandi Burruss, Adam Devine, Bethenny Frankel, Dwight Howard, Ice-T, Natasha Leggero, Brad Paisley, Jay Pharoah, Rob Riggle, Darius Rucker, JB Smoove, and Michelle Williams.





