I Can See Your Voice: Season Two Viewer Votes

Which contestants will win the game in the second season of the I Can See Your Voice TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like I Can See Your Voice is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of I Can See Your Voice here.

A FOX music guessing-game show, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. All three are joined by guest celebrity detectives. The panel tries to help a contestant guess the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a famous music artist, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. Guests in season two include Bow Wow, Cheyenne Jackson, Jewel, Jason Mraz, Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Osbourne, and Brian Austin Green.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the I Can See Your Voice TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that I Can See Your Voice should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.