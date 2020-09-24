Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: September 23, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Ken Jeong (host), Cheryl Hines, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.
TV show description:
A music game show, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regulars.
All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians, pop culture experts, and a musical superstar. The panel tries to help a contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.
With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges.
By the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar from the panel, resulting in either an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.
The series is based on a format from South Korea and is executive produced by Jeong, James McKinlay, and Craig Plesti.
