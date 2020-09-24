I Can See Your Voice: Season One Ratings

FOX has had great success with The Masked Singer TV series and now, the network has introduced another music competition with Jeong on board. Will lightning strike twice in the ratings and make I Can See Your Voice a hit? Will this Wednesday night series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A music game show, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians, pop culture experts, and a musical superstar. The panel tries to help a contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges.

