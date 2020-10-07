neXt: Season One Ratings



The neXt TV series was expected to launch in early 2020 but was delayed until Fall 2020 due to the pandemic. The FOX show now has less competition than it would in a typical season. Could this play to its favor and help bring in better-than-expected ratings? Will neXt be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An action-thriller series, the neXt TV show stars John Slattery, Elizabeth Cappuccino, Jason Butler Harner, Fernanda Andrade, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Michael Mosley, Evan Whitten, and Gerardo Celasco. The story revolves around Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc (Slattery) who built a fortune and his legacy on his world-changing innovations. After discovering that one of his own creations — a powerful artificial intelligence called “neXt” — might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother (Harner). When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Andrade) and her unique and talented team. Now, they are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data all around us to recruit allies, turn people against each other, and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth.

