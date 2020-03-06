Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Deputy: Season One Ratings

Published:

Deputy TV show on FOX: season 1 ratings (cancel or renew?)

© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Richard Foreman/FOX.

Stephen Dorff is a familiar face to FOX viewers who watched the second season of Star. Now, he’s back on the network in the lead role of new series called Deputy. FOX has had a tough time establishing new drama series. Will this one be any different? Will Deputy be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A gritty crime drama with the flavor of a classic Western, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister’s wife.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Deputy TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

33
Leave a Reply

avatar
30 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
33 Comment authors
CherylMarciaCarolynFaronmcsranch Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cheryl
Reader
Cheryl

Please Renew Deputy for more seasons to come. Great show!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 8:58 pm
Carolyn
Reader
Carolyn

Renew, PLEASE. Solid cast, solid scripts.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 11:28 pm
Marcia
Reader
Marcia

Love the show

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 2:27 pm
Faron
Reader
Faron

Please renew

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 10:24 pm
mcsranch
Reader
mcsranch

I really like the show sure hope it stays on!!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 10:21 pm
Bevan Fountain
Reader
Bevan Fountain

I came here to see how it is doing. I love this show. It has the makings of a classic.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 9:14 pm
Amy
Reader
Amy

I really like this show, and think it’s getting better and better with every episode. I would love to see it renewed, FOX.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 3:23 pm
Debi
Reader
Debi

Please renew Deputy. Great show. The main objective of the Sheriff is to serve and protect and do so while being HONEST! Wow we don’t see that often!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 7:59 am
Diane
Reader
Diane

The camera work is annoying. Blinds you with too much light!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 1, 2020 3:25 pm
John K Aaenson
Reader
John K Aaenson

Deputy I feel is a wonderful series that should not be cancelled at all. Please let bring it back for a second season great show. Thanks

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 8:41 pm
Neneta
Reader
Neneta

Deputy is one of my new favs because it’s just not Police procedural show. I love how the main character stands up up for justice no matter what. Fox PLEASE RENEW!!!!!

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 3:01 pm
Donna H
Reader
Donna H

Love the show. Please renew for a second season

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020 11:42 pm
Crystal G
Reader
Crystal G

I love this show and look forward to watching it every week! I hope it doesn’t get cancelled.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 9:32 am
Bubba
Reader
Bubba

I love the show and they better not take it off they finally got a good series on this channel and they better continue

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 12:12 am
DdddRrrr
Reader
DdddRrrr

Why does everything have to be political now days? Sometimes we just want to be entertained, nothing more. It’s not for me so I have cancelled all future recordings.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 3:04 pm
Mazz
Reader
Mazz

I knew it, and all it took was seven episodes to get there: the Brianna Bishop character is going to go from androgynous lesbian to trans man. God forbid that a masculine lesbian character should have a lead role in an American network series. Trans, non-binary, and pansexual have become the fad identities du jour; and now, down the ‘woke’ rabbit hole goes Brianna.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 14, 2020 7:25 am
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz