Deputy: Season One Ratings

Stephen Dorff is a familiar face to FOX viewers who watched the second season of Star. Now, he’s back on the network in the lead role of new series called Deputy. FOX has had a tough time establishing new drama series. Will this one be any different? Will Deputy be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A gritty crime drama with the flavor of a classic Western, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister’s wife.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Deputy TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?