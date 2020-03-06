Is Sheriff Hollister up to the job in the first season of the Deputy TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Deputy is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Deputy here.
A FOX crime drama, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister’s wife.
Deputy TV series
Please continue Deputy, I can’t wait to watch this show.
Love the show. Need something new and exciting! I can relate to this show I have two first responders and it is all about the badge the gun and your heart! Most of all it’s a FAMILY! Love it thank you
This was my favorite show until Feb 27 episode. The show was real, Bishop character was a
very confident gay person that I admired. Then in the last few minutes of the show the writers totally ruined the show making Bishop a “They” not a she or he but a gender neutral person. That is so messed up, why go there? This is a TV show it is supposed to be entertaining!! What a shame it WAS a good show. Lost some fans that will no longer be watching it.
Best new show in a long time! Love this show and what it represents! Story line, family and working hard to do a good job even when it’s hard! Good family values.
Ya’ll better renew this show. One of my favorite shows ever
Please keep Deputy on your line up, it’s one of your bests shows
Deputy is number 1 in my book.
Deputy is one one of the best written shows I’ve seen in years. It is REAL and the depth of the acting is phenomenal. This one is a keeper. Please don’t cancel this terrific show!
Don’t cancel this show Deputy it is the only good show in its genre on now that’s worth watching. Give them another season to thrive .
Deputy is one of the truest shows I’ve seen in years, I never really paid alot of attention to Stephen Dorff before but with this series he’s definitely solid and plays his character well and great story lines hopefully this show air alot of seasons, Great Show
This is a great show that shows that may not be as straightforward as you’d expect. They play up the “good old boy network” and manipulation within the department. The deputy is just an old fashioned sheriff with a really hands on approach to leadership and getting the job done. Love the show.
Our entire family love this authentic gritty show and the actors keep it real. This is the best of the best-keep them coming!
Total garbage. Time to send it to the landfill.
Totally agree!! It started off good, until Hollywood messed it up