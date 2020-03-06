Menu

Deputy: Season One Viewer Votes

Deputy TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Is Sheriff Hollister up to the job in the first season of the Deputy TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Deputy is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren't considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Deputy here.

A FOX crime drama, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won't rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true "white hat", Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister's wife.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Deputy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Deputy should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don't forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Jo peel
Reader
Jo peel

Please continue Deputy, I can't wait to watch this show.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 12:19 am
Jodi
Reader
Jodi

Love the show. Need something new and exciting! I can relate to this show I have two first responders and it is all about the badge the gun and your heart! Most of all it's a FAMILY! Love it thank you

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 10:24 pm
S Roth
Reader
S Roth

This was my favorite show until Feb 27 episode. The show was real, Bishop character was a
very confident gay person that I admired. Then in the last few minutes of the show the writers totally ruined the show making Bishop a “They” not a she or he but a gender neutral person. That is so messed up, why go there? This is a TV show it is supposed to be entertaining!! What a shame it WAS a good show. Lost some fans that will no longer be watching it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 10:18 pm
Susan Walling
Reader
Susan Walling

Best new show in a long time! Love this show and what it represents! Story line, family and working hard to do a good job even when it's hard! Good family values.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 7:41 pm
Alexander Goram
Reader
Alexander Goram

Ya'll better renew this show. One of my favorite shows ever

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 7:14 pm
Maureen Moody
Reader
Maureen Moody

Please keep Deputy on your line up, it's one of your bests shows

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 8:46 am
Irma
Reader
Irma

Deputy is number 1 in my book.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 10:36 pm
Lorraine Rosen
Reader
Lorraine Rosen

Deputy is one one of the best written shows I've seen in years. It is REAL and the depth of the acting is phenomenal. This one is a keeper. Please don't cancel this terrific show!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 9:52 pm
Keoki Ke
Reader
Keoki Ke

Don't cancel this show Deputy it is the only good show in its genre on now that's worth watching. Give them another season to thrive .

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 9:19 pm
Anthony Chester
Reader
Anthony Chester

Deputy is one of the truest shows I've seen in years, I never really paid alot of attention to Stephen Dorff before but with this series he's definitely solid and plays his character well and great story lines hopefully this show air alot of seasons, Great Show

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 2:47 pm
Linda Conrad
Reader
Linda Conrad

This is a great show that shows that may not be as straightforward as you'd expect. They play up the "good old boy network" and manipulation within the department. The deputy is just an old fashioned sheriff with a really hands on approach to leadership and getting the job done. Love the show.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020 6:11 pm
MSPS
Reader
MSPS

Our entire family love this authentic gritty show and the actors keep it real. This is the best of the best-keep them coming!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 11:53 pm
C Law
Reader
C Law

Total garbage. Time to send it to the landfill.

Vote Up0-11Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 12:32 pm
S Roth
Reader
S Roth

Totally agree!! It started off good, until Hollywood messed it up

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 10:20 pm
