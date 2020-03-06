Is Sheriff Hollister up to the job in the first season of the Deputy TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Deputy is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Deputy here.

A FOX crime drama, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister’s wife.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Deputy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Deputy should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.