Chad Powers: Hulu Unveils Poster and Trailer for Football Comedy Series

Chad Powers is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service is giving viewers another look at the football comedy series with the release of a trailer.

Glenn Powell, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Xavier Mills, Colton Ryan, and Toby Huss star in the series, which follows a football player who gives himself a new identity and walks onto the field of a struggling team after he destroys his career.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish. Hulu’s half-hour comedy “Chad Powers,” from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN’s Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart, Kati Fernandez. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions. The series stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.”

The trailer for the six-episode series is below. The series arrives on September 30th.

