Network: Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 9, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Lara Goldie, and Sasheer Zamata.

TV show description:

A live-action comedy series that mixes in some animated sequences, Woke is inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight. He created the show with Marshall Todd.

In the TV show’s story, Keef Knight (Morris) is an African-American cartoonist who unexpectedly finds himself on the verge of mainstream success. Keef typically makes a point of avoiding controversy but one day, he’s wrongly detained by overly-aggressive police while hanging flyers to promote his comic.

Traumatized, Keef gains the ability to hear the thoughts of inanimate objects. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without burning the professional and personal relationships he’d previously built.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Woke TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?