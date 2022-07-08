Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 7, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kelly Ripa (host)

TV show description:

A comedy quiz show, the Generation Gap TV series comes from producers that include Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. It’s reminiscent of segments seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Generation Gap game show that ran for 16 episodes in 1969.

The competition pits two teams against each other. Each team is comprised of a teen or preteen and a senior citizen — typically a grandchild and grandparent. In the first of five rounds, the host asks the younger players pop culture questions that the older players would likely know and vice versa. If a contestant answers correctly, money is deposited into their team’s bank. If not, their teammate can answer for a chance to bank half of the money. A mystery guest also appears in each episode so that the contestants can guess their identity.

In the next round, teammates describe specific items to their partners and try to get them to guess what it is. In the lightning round that follows, players are shown two people who share the same name and are asked to identify them.

By the end, one team will be victorious and the players get to keep the money they’ve banked. An even younger member of the team is invited out for “Toddler’s Choice.” The tot is given the opportunity to choose between an expensive luxurious prize and a more appealing one for a young child.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

