Jimmy Kimmel Live!: ABC Series to Have Guest Hosts This Summer

by Regina Avalos,

Jimmy Kimmel Live! TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

Jimmy Kimmel made a big announcement on his Thursday night show. The late-night talk show host is taking the summer off to spend more time with his family.

The late-night show is not going anywhere though. ABC revealed that “a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for him.”

Check out a video of Jimmy’s announcement about Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

What do you think? Will you continue to watch the late-night talk show with guest hosts in charge over the summer?


I stopped watching a long time ago. He stopped being funny and is too political. Used to love him.

June 19, 2020 12:41 pm
