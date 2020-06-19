Jimmy Kimmel Live!: ABC Series to Have Guest Hosts This Summer

Jimmy Kimmel made a big announcement on his Thursday night show. The late-night talk show host is taking the summer off to spend more time with his family.

The late-night show is not going anywhere though. ABC revealed that “a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for him.”

Check out a video of Jimmy’s announcement about Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

What do you think? Will you continue to watch the late-night talk show with guest hosts in charge over the summer?