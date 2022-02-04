Pam & Tommy: Season One Viewer Votes

Will we learn the real story about this outrageous couple in the Pam & Tommy TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Pam & Tommy is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case it appears to be a one-season series). Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Pam & Tommy here.

A Hulu biographical drama series, the Pam & Tommy TV series stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Set in the mid-1990s and the early days of the Internet, the story revolves around the relationship between actress Pamela Anderson (James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Stan) and their infamous sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Pam & Tommy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Pam & Tommy on Hulu should last longer than a season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.