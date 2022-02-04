Pam & Tommy: Season Two? Has the Hulu TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Could there be more story to tell? Has the Pam & Tommy TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a second season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Pam & Tommy. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Pam & Tommy TV series stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Set in the mid-1990s and the early days of the Internet, the story revolves around the relationship between actress Pamela Anderson (James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Stan) and their infamous sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Pam & Tommy appears to be a true mini-series so, a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Pam & Tommy for season two. In this case, since it’s based on real-life events (including the couple’s three-year marriage), it seems like there won’t be any more story left to tell. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Pam & Tommy cancellation or renewal news.



