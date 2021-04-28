Vulture Watch

Is this story coming to an end? Has The Handmaid’s Tale TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Handmaid’s Tale, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. The dystopian tale tells the story of life under the totalitarian government of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife. In season four, Offred strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about this show’s fate since Hulu has already renewed The Handmaid’s Tale for season five. Will that be the end? I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Handmaid’s Tale cancellation or renewal news.



The Handmaid’s Tale Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that The Handmaid’s Tale TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? Should season five be the end for this Hulu series?