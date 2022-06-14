Doctor Who: Season 14; Neil Patrick Harris Joins BBC Series for 60th Anniversary

Doctor Who is returning for season 14 and its 60th anniversary and a villain for the new season has been announced. Neil Patrick Harris shared a photo of himself as his new character on Instagram.

Season 14 of Doctor Who will see a new iteration of the Time Lord played by Ncuti Gatwa on the BBC America series in season 14. Yasmin Finney, David Tennant, and Catherine Tate will also have roles in the 60th-anniversary episodes.

Check out the announcement from Harris below.

A premiere date for the new season of Doctor Who will be announced later by the BBC. The final special for season 13 will air this October.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Harris on Doctor Who?