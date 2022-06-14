The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five Premiere Date Set for Hulu Series (Photos)

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning soon to Hulu. The cable network has announced the premiere date for season five of the series with the release of the first photos from the season.

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger, the series is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood which tells the story of women forced into child-bearing slavery.

Hulu revealed more about the plot of season five in a press release.

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The Handmaid’s Tale returns on September 14th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Handmaid’s Tale to Hulu this fall?