Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five Premiere Date Set for Hulu Series (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

The Handmaid's Tale TV show on Hulu: (canceled or renewed?)

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning soon to Hulu. The cable network has announced the premiere date for season five of the series with the release of the first photos from the season.

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger, the series is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood which tells the story of women forced into child-bearing slavery.

Hulu revealed more about the plot of season five in a press release.

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The Handmaid’s Tale returns on September 14th.

The Handmaid's Tale TV show on Hulu: (canceled or renewed?)

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Handmaid’s Tale to Hulu this fall?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x