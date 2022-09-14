The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Six — Has the Hulu TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

June has some soul-searching to do. Has The Handmaid’s Tale TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Handmaid’s Tale, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. The dystopian story depicts life under the totalitarian government of Gilead. The catastrophic state of the environment has devastated the birth rate, so fertile women are enslaved in the former United States. The fifth season sees June (Moss) facing consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Whitford) works with Nick (Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (Fagbenle), and Moira (Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah (Jordana Blake).



The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of The Handmaid’s Tale since it’s already been renewed for a sixth and final season on Hulu. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Handmaid’s Tale cancellation or renewal news.



