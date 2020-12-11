The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five; Hulu Series Given Early Renewal

The story of The Handmaid’s Tale is far from over. Today, Hulu announced that the dystopian drama series has been given an early fifth season renewal, ahead of the fourth season’s premiere.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will debut at some point in 2021 and will have 10 episodes once again. In season four, June (Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Here’s the fifth season announcement from Hulu:

