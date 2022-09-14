The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five Viewer Votes

June is facing the consequences in the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale TV show on Hulu. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Handmaid’s Tale is cancelled or renewed for season six. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale here.

A Hulu drama based on the Margaret Atwood novel, The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger. The dystopian story depicts life under the totalitarian government of Gilead. The catastrophic state of the environment has devastated the birth rate, so fertile women are enslaved in the former United States. The fifth season sees June (Moss) facing consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Whitford) works with Nick (Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (Fagbenle), and Moira (Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah (Jordana Blake).





Do you think that The Handmaid's Tale should be ending with season six?