Nine Perfect Strangers: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show was created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. It stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The story takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.



Nine Perfect Strangers appears to be a mini-series so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

This show appears to be a close-ended mini-series so I’m not expecting a second season renewal. Still, as was the case with Kidman’s Big Little Lies series, outlets can sometimes change their minds and make a second season anyway. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Nine Perfect Strangers cancellation or renewal news.



