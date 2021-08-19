Menu

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Hulu)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on HuluIs there more than one season of story to tell? Has the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a second season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Nine Perfect Strangers. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show was created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. It stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The story takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Nine Perfect Strangers appears to be a mini-series so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

This show appears to be a close-ended mini-series so I’m not expecting a second season renewal. Still, as was the case with Kidman’s Big Little Lies series, outlets can sometimes change their minds and make a second season anyway. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Nine Perfect Strangers cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope that the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show will be renewed for a second season on Hulu, potentially with a new cast and story?



