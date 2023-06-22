Nine Perfect Strangers: Season Two; Hulu Reportedly Renews Limited Drama Series Starring Nicole Kidman

Masha is headed to a new resort. Hulu has reportedly renewed the Nine Perfect Strangers TV series for a second season. The first season of eight episodes was released in August and September of 2021.

A drama series, the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show was created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. The first season stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The story takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what’s in store for them.

The show was billed as a limited series but was changed to an ongoing series when it became Hulu’s most-watched original series for its premiere day viewership and broke records for five days of viewing.

The second season is expected to follow the basic format of season one with a new group of stressed people visiting a different resort in the Swiss Alps which is run by Kidman’s character. Liv Ullmann, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin have reportedly been signed for season two, with other roles yet to be filled.

There’s no word yet on when season two of Nine Perfect Strangers will debut.

