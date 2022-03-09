Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem: Hulu Orders Drama Series Starring Mandy Patinkin

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem is coming to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered the drama starring Mandy Patinkin, Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Pardis Saremi. Ten episodes have been ordered.

Hulu revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all costs.”

A premiere date for the Hulu drama will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem on Hulu?