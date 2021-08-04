Tell Me Lies: Hulu Orders Drama Series Starring Grace Van Patten

Tell Me Lies is headed to Hulu. The drama, which will star Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers), has been ordered by the streaming service. Based on the novel by Carola Lovering, it tells the story of a couple and their troubled relationship over an eight-year time frame.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

"Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. · Van Patten will play Lucy Albright, on the surface, a sheltered but well-adjusted girl from an affluent Long Island town. Her acerbic humor and often cool demeanor has earned her the label of "Ice Queen" among her friends. But beneath her confident façade Lucy is hiding a childhood trauma that has left her feeling disconnected from her peers. When she meets Stephen, Lucy sees a dark streak in him that she recognizes in herself, and will inadvertently bring her demons to light. · Meaghan Oppenheimer will executive produce and write the pilot. Emma Roberts and co-founder Karah Preiss executive produce under their Belletrist banner, Laura Lewis executive produces for Rebelle Media, and Shannon Gibson executive produces for Vice Studios. Matt Matruski will oversee for Belletrist, with Stephanie Noonan overseeing for Rebelle Media and Sam Schlaifer overseeing for Vice-owned Refinery29. Adapted from Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, Lovering will serve as a consulting producer. The series comes to Hulu from 20th Television."

A premiere date and additional casting for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Tell Me Lies on Hulu once it arrives?