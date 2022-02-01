Up Here: Hulu Orders Musical Romantic Comedy Series

Up Here is coming to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered eight episodes of the upcoming musical romantic comedy series. From Steven Levenson, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez, the series is set in the late days of 1999 in New York City. A cast will be selected before production starts this summer.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.”

