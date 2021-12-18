How I Met Your Father: Kim Cattrall Introduces Hulu Comedy Spin-Off Series Teaser

How I Met Your Father has its first teaser out. The footage features Kim Cattrall as the story’s narrator, an older version of Hilary Duff’s character, telling her son how she met his dad. Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the comedy, which will premiere in January.

Hulu revealed the following about the upcoming spin-off series:

“In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on January 18, 2022.”

Check out the preview for How I Met Your Father below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out How I Met Your Father on Hulu next month?