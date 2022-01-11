Reboot: Hulu Orders Comedy Series from Steve Levitan (Modern Family) About Reviving a Hit Family Sitcom

Reboot is coming to Hulu. The upcoming comedy series will revolve around the revival of a fictional hit family sitcom from the early 2000s. Created by Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the show will star Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, and Johnny Knoxville. A premiere date has yet to be revealed.

Hulu revealed more about the original comedy series in a press release.

“Hulu has ordered the Original comedy Reboot, from creator and executive producer Steve Levitan and 20th Television to series. Judy Greer will star opposite previously announced Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, replacing Leslie Bibb in the role of BREE. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. The series will feature an all-star lineup of comedic talent including Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling, a fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom, Step Right Up, who graduated from the Yale school of drama and resents the show for ruining his career; Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber, a dark and filthy standup comedian who’s only real acting job was on the same bright and sunny sitcom; Judy Greer as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true; Rachel Bloom as sitcom writer with a “fresh take,” Hannah; Calum Worthy as Zack, the hyphenate movie star/hip-hop artist; and Krista Marie Yu as a tech exec turned television creative exec, Elaine. · Series creator Steve Levitan will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Reboot is produced by 20th Television for Hulu.”

Quotes from those involved with the series were also released.

Hulu’s Head of Scripted Content Jordan Helman:

Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and massively appealing, making millions upon millions of viewers laugh week-after-week and quickly becoming a global sensation. We’re honored that Hulu will be home to Steve’s return to television with Reboot and given our slate of successful comedies such as Only Murders in the Building, Pen15, Ramy and more, we know our viewers will devour this hilariously meta satire.”

20th Television President Karey Burke:

“Steve Levitan is a comedy genius and his idea for Reboot is as hilarious as it is timely. We’re thrilled that our friends at Hulu love this sly, wildly funny look at the television comedy business as much as we do. And the spectacular cast Steve’s assembled speaks to both the quality of the writing and the appeal of this platform as a home for smart, high quality television. Everyone jumped at the chance to come on board.”

Creator and exec producer Steve Levitan:

“After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Reboot when it eventually launches on Hulu?