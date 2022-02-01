Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Paramount+ Series Production Begins as Cast Announced

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has its cast. Paramount+ has announced casting for the prequel series as filming has begun. Starring Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman, the series takes place in 1954, four years ahead of the events seen in the Grease film. The 10 episode season will land on the streaming service later this year.

Check out the cast below.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, announced today that principal photography has begun in Vancouver for its upcoming original series, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES.

From Paramount Television Studios, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is set to star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The musical series takes place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios & Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like RISE OF THE PINK LADIES, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent), who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach will also executive produce, and Alethea Jones (Made For Love, Dollface, Evil) will direct the pilot plus two more episodes and will executive produce. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims and music by GRAMMY award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

The 10-episode season of the series will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year and will launch on Paramount+ in international markets where the streaming service will be available in 2022. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.”