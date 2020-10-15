Grease: Rydell High: Spin-off Series Gets New Title and Streaming Home

Are you hopelessly devoted to Grease? Variety reports the previously announced spin-off, Grease: Rydell High, has been renamed and moved to Paramount Plus.

Now titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel series ” is an hour-long musical comedy about how the infamous Pink Ladies (comprised of Sandy, Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy in the original movie) began and how the reverence, fear, and moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies comes from creator Annabel Oakes and was originally ordered to series by HBO Max. Now, the spin-off will debut on Paramount Network Plus, a new streaming service set to debut early next year.

What do you think? Are you a big fan of Grease? Will you watch the new TV show?