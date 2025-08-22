Gangs of London: Season Four Renewal Announced for Crime Drama from Sky

Gangs of London has been renewed for a fourth season by Sky before its third season even airs in the US, per Deadline. The first two seasons of the crime drama have aired on AMC+.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, and Valene Kane star in Gangs of London, which follows the battles between several factions in the city of London.

The following was previously revealed about season three by Sky:

“As chaos erupts in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries. Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars. In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident – it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

