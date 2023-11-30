Gangs of London: Season Three Cast of Sky and AMC+ Series Revealed

Gangs of London has added three new faces to its cast for season three. Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller are joining the series’ cast.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the three new arrivals will play on the AMC+ series:

“Koji will play an unnamed assassin at the heart of the unfolding mystery across the series. Cornelius Quinn, played by Dormer, is a face from the past whose arrival awakens old rivalries for Marian Wallace and Ed Dumani. Miller takes on the role of the formidable new Mayor of London set to wreak havoc for the gangs.”

Starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, and Valene Kane, the Sky drama follows the gangs living in present-day London.

The following was revealed about the plot of season three in a press release:

“In season three of Gangs of London, ex-undercover cop turned gangster Elliot is now operating as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but their business is thrown into chaos when their shipment of cocaine is spiked, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians all over London. The ensuing chaos attracts attention from the authorities, putting the gangs of London under pressure like never before and the ripple effects – both personal and professional – will have devastating consequences for everyone from the Wallaces, to Luan, to Lale and the street gangs. This was a targeted attack and it’s only the beginning, but the question is – who did it and why?”

The premiere date for Gangs of London season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this crime drama?